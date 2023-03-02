Lake Orion man killed in crash minutes after dropping infant son off at daycare

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Lake Orion man was killed in a hit-and-run last week just minutes after he dropped his 11-month-old son off at daycare.

The crash happened on Feb. 21 shortly before 8 a.m. on Lapeer Road in Orion Township when an unidentified driver crashed into a road sign that went airborne and into Tom Schleicher's car.

He died from a brain injury Wednesday after being hospitalized since the crash.

"Devastated. There's just no words," said Stephanie Schleicher, Tom's wife.

Schleicher is only two days removed from making the most difficult decision of her life, which was taking Tom off of life support.

"It still just doesn't feel real. It just feels like I'm in a nightmare," she said.

Described as a kind, loving and happy person, Tom's sister, Rachael Fuller, said the family still trying to process the loss.

"The world is going to keep turning and there's just this giant hole where Tom was," she said. "A lot of people lost a best friend."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as they continue their search for the driver.

Debris from the crash site suggests the person responsible was driving a 2013 or 2015 Kia Optima that could be either grey, silver or red in color.

Investigators said it should have front-end damage.

"It's a truly tragic situation that happened," said Dep. Jake Suszko. "We just want to know who's responsible. Who hit that sign."

Tom's family also described him as giving person and even in death he continues to do so. He was able to help three people's lives who received his organs.

"We will always remember him a hero," Fuller said.

While the family prays for a way forward, they're desperately hoping the person responsible for Tom's death will turn themselves in.

"Nothing is going to bring my husband back, but the person needs to be found. Someone has to know something," said Schleicher

"I just want to say if you are out there, you're conscious will eat you alive and I hope it does," added Fuller.

Deputes will continue to look over video footage from cameras near the crash site as well as try collect more evidence from the scene.

If you have any information about the crash, you're asked to call 248-858-4950.