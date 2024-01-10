Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Vernor Hwy non-fatal shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of two suspects.
On the afternoon of Oct. 9, 2023, a non-fatal shooting happened at the intersection of W. Vernor Hwy and Clark St.
Before the shooting, the suspects, one in a black coat, and the other wearing a ski mask, entered the gas station, followed by the victim, Crime Stoppers said.
The victim and suspects talked before the victim left. Minutes later, one suspect shot the victim in the intersection, according to officials.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website.
