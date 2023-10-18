Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Detroit police searching for 2 suspects in non-fatal shooting at gas station

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for two men in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened in a gas station parking lot last week.  

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 9, in the 4300 block of W. Vernor Highway. 

According to police, two men approached a 37-year-old man and got into a verbal altercation with him. One of the men (who was wearing a black jacket) then fired a shot and struck the victim. 

The suspect and the man he was with then fled the gas station. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injury and has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv. 

First published on October 18, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

