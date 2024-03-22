Residents file motion seeking to halt demolition of Keego Harbor's Roosevelt Elementary

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents in Oakland County are fighting to preserve a century-old school that is up for demolition.

Community members, along with Michigan nonprofit Heart of the Lakes Community Inc., filed an emergency temporary restraining order against the West Bloomfield School District to halt the demolition of Roosevelt Elementary.

The motion, which was filed at Oakland County 6th Circuit Court, alleges that the school board violated the Open Meetings Act by awarding bids for demolition and asbestos abatement behind closed doors during Monday's meeting.

On Thursday, the motion was amended, alleging that the district has now sped up the process of demolishing the 103-year-old school.

"In what is unfortunately not a first instance of being far less than transparent, WBSD is actively telling the community one thing and doing another, and will not stop unless or until ordered to push pause on its mad dash demolition plans," read the motion.

The board voted on Monday to demolish the historic building. The vote came after the school district received a $1.7 million cash offer from JSN Architecture in Berkeley last Friday to purchase the building and property.

The school closed in 2022, and since then, the district has been pushing to have it demolished.