Rescuer recalls moment he pulled man out of water after Thunder Over Michigan air show crash

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two pilots were pulled from Belleville Lake on Sunday when they ejected from the MiG-23 fighter jet they were flying crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

Metro Detroiter Mark Duff was on his boat on the lake and jumped into action when he saw the co-pilot land in the water.

"He was treading water and releasing his straps, and he said, 'I'm so glad that you're here. I felt that I was starting to sink a little bit,'" said Duff, who added that the man was in shock. "Time is of the essence at any time, but if you look at the water here – it's a beautiful lake. I've lived here my whole life – but you can't see the bottom."

Video captured by onlookers shows the two men ejecting seconds before the ex-Soviet jet crashed in a parking lot of the Waverly on the Lake apartment complex.

The crash damaged several unoccupied vehicles at the property, but no one on the ground was injured.

Members of Van Buren Township's Marine Rescue Team searched for wreckage in the lake on Tuesday and pulled up one of the ejector seats that saved the pilots' lives.

Many people are saying it was a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt in the incident.

When CBS News Detroit asked Duff why he thinks he's not a hero, he paused, visibly emotional.

"I don't consider myself a hero. I just really believe that I was the closest and quickest to react," he said.

Duff said he believes the true heroes in this story are Van Buren Township law enforcement officers who worked 18 hours straight following the crash.

"Police and fire are the heroes in my book," he said. "They're the heroes. They're the ones that are here while we're sleeping, keeping us safe."

Duff shared that he is in touch with the co-pilot he rescued. He said both men have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering.