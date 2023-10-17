Remembering Florine Mark: Funeral services held for iconic Michigan businesswoman

(CBS DETROIT) - Funeral services are being held Tuesday afternoon for iconic Michigan businesswoman Florine Mark.

Mark, who was a former owner of Weight Watchers franchises in Detroit and Ontario, Canada, died on Friday, Oct. 13. She was 90.

The funeral is at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills at 1 p.m. Rabbis Rachel Shere and Hazzan Daniel Gross will officiate.

CBS News Detroit is streaming Mark's funeral services.

Gov. Whitmer remembers Florine Mark

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after Mark's passing:

"Florine was a fearless trailblazer and devoted friend. An incredibly savvy and successful businesswoman, she was just as committed to giving back, working with the Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Institution for Children, Women of Tomorrow and other organizations. She was an icon and a leader who could encourage, empower, motivate, and inspire individuals to achieve their goals and be their best selves. I am grateful to have known Florine, and I know her memory will serve as an example for Michiganders to follow. My love goes to Florine's family."

Florine Mark speaks about having family in Israel

CBS News Detroit's Meredith Bruckner spoke with Mark before her death on how she and her family were coping following the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Mark has three generations of family in Israel and had recently traveled to Israel for her grandson's wedding.

