Red Wings select Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka with 17th overall pick in NHL draft

(CBS DETROIT) - For their second pick in the first round, the Detroit Red Wings selected Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka as 17th overall in the NHL draft Wednesday.

Sandin Pellikka, who played for Skellefteå AIK, was selected after the team picked Canadian center Nate Danielson as ninth overall.

Defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka! #DRWDraft pic.twitter.com/Xdyo6FEbDI — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 29, 2023

Standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, the 18-year-old became a dominant player for the Swedish national team.