Detroit Red Wings select WHL center Nate Danielson with No. 9 overall pick in NHL draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings made their first 2023 NHL draft pick on Wednesday, selecting Western Hockey League center Nate Danielson with the ninth pick overall.

Danielson, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, was drafted to WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in 2019, playing 68 games and making 33 goals, 78 points and 45 assists in the 2022-23 season -- his best season with the team.

In total, the 6-foot-1 forward played 145 games, making 59 goals and 91 assists, scoring 150 points in his three seasons with the Canadian hockey team.

The 19-year-old right-hand shooter was the second WHL player selected in the draft on Wednesday, following No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, who was selected by the Blackhawks.

The Red Wings will make its next selection in the No. 17 spot.

Meanwhile, Michigan center Adam Fantilli was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the third overall pick in the first round. The 18-year-old is the first player from Michigan to be selected in the first round and the first player from the Big Ten Conference.