Red Flag Warning issued for dozens of Michigan counties Sunday

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — High fire danger Sunday is prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Red Flag Warning for dozens of Michigan counties. 

There is a warning until 5 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Alcona
  • Arenac    
  • Gladwin  
  • Iosco  
  • Ogemaw

There is a warning until 8 p.m. for the following counties: 

  • Barry
  • Calhoun
  • Clare
  • Clinton
  • Eaton
  • Gratiot
  • Ingham 
  • Ionia 
  • Isabella 
  • Jackson 
  • Kalamazoo 
  • Kent 
  • Mecosta 
  • Montcalm 

According to the National Weather Service, Red Flag Warnings are issued when there are strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures. 

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says open debris burning is not permitted for much of northern Michigan today, with some counties upper peninsula under burn permit restrictions.

