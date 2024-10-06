Red Flag Warning issued for dozens of Michigan counties Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) — High fire danger Sunday is prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Red Flag Warning for dozens of Michigan counties.

There is a warning until 5 p.m. for the following counties:

Alcona

Arenac

Gladwin

Iosco

Ogemaw

There is a warning until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Barry

Calhoun

Clare

Clinton

Eaton

Gratiot

Ingham

Ionia

Isabella

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Kent

Mecosta

Montcalm

According to the National Weather Service, Red Flag Warnings are issued when there are strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says open debris burning is not permitted for much of northern Michigan today, with some counties upper peninsula under burn permit restrictions.

Check the latest weather conditions here.