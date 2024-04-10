Rain showers will round out our work week in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The summer-like temperatures and sunshine are going to be put on hold over the next few days as a low-pressure system moves through Southeast Michigan, bringing rain and even a chance of flooding. If you encounter flood waters on the road, remember to "turn around, don't drown."

Rain showers continue Thursday as temperatures warm from around 50 degrees into the low-60s, with easterly winds changing to the south-southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusting to around 25 mph.

The heaviest amount of rainfall will be after 2 a.m. on Thursday until about 2 p.m. Allow for extra time during the morning commute, as rainfall rates will be at their highest. However, there is a chance of thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night that could lead to periods of locally heavy rainfall. Rain totals between Thursday and Friday will be between 1 and 2 inches for most of Southeast Michigan. Our northern counties and into the thumb may receive about a half-inch less in total.

