Some sun before more rain moves into Metro Detroit overnight Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - After a stormy day on Wednesday, skies are clearing for part of Thursday. However, rain chances will return by Thursday night.

A new line of rain showers will bring a few downpours to Metro Detroit by midnight. Rain moves out of the area by 5 a.m. on Friday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Most of Friday will be clear as clouds push out to the east.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be almost 10 degrees cooler at 60 degrees.

Rain stays out of the forecast for the weekend and for Earth Day on Monday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Expect a few more clouds on Saturday with lots of sun by Sunday and Monday.

Rain returns by Tuesday, with highs in the 60s most of next week as we get closer to the start of the NFL Draft.

