Rain and storms return Friday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Your NEXT Weather forecast is calling for a rainy Friday in Southeast Michigan.

Rain showers and a few crashes of thunder will return on Friday. Make sure to send the kids to the bus stop with the umbrellas, as rain will be streaming through in a scattered fashion throughout the morning and afternoon.

The rain is anticipated to be lighter as the evening arrives, but keep the rain gear nearby, as there will still be some spotty showers overnight. You may experience a heavy downpour or a brief rumble of thunder throughout the day.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Despite the rain, temperatures will be mild once again, remaining above average. By the afternoon, highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s. On your block in Saline, Ann Arbor, Macomb, and Marine City, expect a high of 72 degrees. Check your location below.

Enjoy the mild temperatures through next week, but almost every day, get ready for more rain.

