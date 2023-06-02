Race fan turned pit crew member talks Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - Arguably, one of the most important aspects of any automotive race is the pit spot.

Bryan Hopp went from being a fan to a fixture of a team dedicated to winning.

Hopp is a pit crew member of RS1, a team that fields the No. 28 Porsche 718 GT4 RS CS in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

"I was always going to races anyway, so it just kind of became a thing," said Hopp. "I met the team owner, and he gave me a job, and I kind of just fit right in."

The Michelin Pilot Challenge series is set to take to the streets of downtown Detroit for the first time this weekend ahead of Sunday's NTT IndyCar Series Detroit Prix.

Hopp said he's always had a love for racing and thought why not give it a try and work for a team?

"This is really my first team, so it is nice to have someone like this," said Hopp. "I truly, really enjoy and can share with other people."

RS1 is a big team, and the goal is always winning, which is another reason why Hopp loves being a part of the team.

"I really love racing, so I am here for fun, but of course, it is a job," said Hopp. "But I love it. I love being here. I love the series, and it is competitive. [The] cars are awesome. The people are awesome. There are some really smart people here, and there is a lot of people and a lot of talent. So it is a great place to be."

The green flag drops on the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday.