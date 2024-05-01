Rabid bat found in Washtenaw County, health officials say

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Health officials identified a rabid bat in Washtenaw County for the first time since 2022.

The Washtenaw County Health Department says the bat was found in the 48108 zip code. According to the county, 13 bats have been tested so far this year.

"We were enjoying a longer stretch with no rabies-positive animals, but it's not unusual for us to see some rabid bats in the county every year," said county epidemiology coordinator Ailen Velazquez in a statement. "We often see more bat encounters in the summer and fall months, so we want to remind everyone to contact the Health Department if you find a bat in your home."

Since 2006, more than 50 bats have tested positive for rabies in the county. Data also shows that at least one horse and eight skunks also tested positive over the last 18 years.

A map of cases between 2011 and 2023 shows that several rabid animals were detected in the Ann Arbor area.

As of May 1, seven bats have tested positive for rabies in Michigan in 2024. Two bats tested positive in Wayne County, with one bat testing positive in Lapeer and St. Clair counties.

Residents can report bat exposure and animal bites online.

"Our public health staff are available to talk through each situation and determine if there was any risk of rabies exposure. This is critical because rabies is almost always fatal if not prevented with post-exposure vaccination," Velazquez said.

Health officials offer the following tips for rabies prevention:

Make sure all open doors and windows have screens to prevent bats from entering your home.

Check for other small openings, especially in older homes. Bats can enter through holes the size of a dime.

If you are bitten or scratched by a stray or wild animal, clean the bite or scratch wound immediately with soap and water and seek immediate medical attention.

Keep all pets, including cats, dogs, ferrets, and horses, up to date on rabies vaccines.