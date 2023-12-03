A least 5 dead after stabbing at burning home in Queens, suspect shot and killed by police

NYPD: Man stabbed 5 family members in deadly rampage in Queens NYPD: Man stabbed 5 family members in deadly rampage in Queens 02:12

NEW YORK -- At least five people are dead, including a suspect, after a stabbing at a home in Queens on Sunday.

Police were called about a reported stabbing at 467 Beach 22nd Street between Brookhaven Avenue and Elk Drive in Far Rockaway at around 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a man carrying luggage leaving the home. Seconds after they started questioning him, he drew a knife and slashed two officers, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Another officer shot the man, identified as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon of the Bronx, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Our 28-year veteran is able to draw his firearm. He's able to discharge his weapon to stop the assault, and he was able to stop the perpetrator," said Maddrey.

After the encounter, police said they found an 11-year-old girl with stab wounds on the ground outside the home. She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police said they could not immediately enter the home to look for other victims because it was on fire. Investigators believe the suspect set a couch on fire before he went outside.

After FDNY arrived and put out the fire, police went inside and found three more people dead: a 12-year-old boy, 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30s. Police believe they were stabbed to death.

A 61-year-old woman also inside the home was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. She remains in critical condition, police said.

"The weapon that was used to injure the officers, a typical kitchen steak knife, and at this time this is the only weapon we recovered. So as part of the investigation, we'll determine if this was the weapon that was used to harm all the victims," said Maddrey.

The injured officers are expected to be OK.

Gordon had one prior arrest for strangulation and domestic violence, police said.

Stay with CBS New York for updates on this developing story.