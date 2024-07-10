Prosecutors drop a charge against teen in death of Oakland County deputy

(CBS DETROIT) - Prosecutors dropped a charge against an 18-year-old who was charged with lying to police in connection with the death of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling.

Karim Moore was initially charged with three counts of lying to police and one count of resisting arrest. Prosecutors dropped one of the lying to police charges. An arraignment is scheduled for July 24.

An investigation is ongoing.

Reckling was killed on June 22 during a stolen vehicle investigation in Detroit. The Oakland County deputy and two other detectives were investigating after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen afternoon from the Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights.

Reckling was a nine-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and three kids, ages five, four and one, with a fourth child on the way.

In support of Reckling's family, the Benstein Liquor in Commerce Township started selling specialty bottles of Woodford Reserve bourbon on Tuesday. The backs of the bottles have Reckling's badge etched on them. All proceeds from the bottle sales will go directly to Reckling's family. Mansour says the store has collected $1,200 so far, and the goal is $10,000.