Prosecutor seeks adult charges for teen in fatal Walled Lake hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County prosecutor is seeking to charge a 16-year-old as an adult in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Walled Lake that killed a 13-year-old.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Wednesday that she plans to ask the court to amend the charges and add manslaughter and reckless driving causing death. If convicted, the teen could receive adult sentencing.

The charges are in addition to first-degree fleeing and eluding causing death, and two counts of second-degree fleeing and eluding. The teen also faces a charge of failure to stop at the scene of personal injury accident.

Another teen, 19-year-old Gavin Kassab, was also charged.

"When new information becomes available, I will always give a thorough analysis and make sure we pursue the strongest charges possible to ensure we are delivering justice for victims and their families," McDonald said in a statement. "Based on the evidence, we believe this is the right decision and will carry the strongest possible penalty."

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 7:45 p.m., March 22, on eastbound West Maple Road near Decker Road in Walled Lake when the driver of a Jeep Gladiator collided with two other vehicles while fleeing Walled Lake police. The sheriff's office says the two suspects of the Gladiator ran away from the scene.

Authorities say the 16-year-old drove the Jeep without a license.