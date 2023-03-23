Commerce Township teen killed, 5 others hurt in hit-and-run crash

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old Commerce Township girl was killed and five others were injured Wednesday night when a driver drove through a red light while fleeing police, causing a four-vehicle crash.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound West Maple Road near Decker Road in Walled Lake when the driver of a Jeep Gladiator collided with two other vehicles - one driving northbound on Decker, and the other traveling southbound - while fleeing Walled Lake police. The sheriff's office says the two occupants of the Gladiator ran away from the seen. Deputies are still searching for them.

The northbound vehicle, a Honda Fit, was driven by a Commerce Township woman. Her daughters, ages 10 and 13, were in the vehicle. The 13-year-old girl was transported to a hospital where she later died. The 10-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical but stable condition. The mother is also hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle were both treated and released.

"Once again, we've seen an individual involved in a horrific crash causing death, flee the scene," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a release. "It's hard to imagine someone can ignore the basic humanity of helping others. I look forward to this person being held fully accountable for their actions because I'm confident this driver will be found."

A fourth vehicle was stopped at the light at West Maple and Decker and was hit by the Honda as it spun. The driver of that fourth vehicle was treated and released.