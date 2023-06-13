Project Search holds graduation for students with disabilities

(CBS DETROIT) - Project Search is a growing program that provides student interns with disabilities real-life work experience along with independent living skills.

On Thursday, 13 students graduated from Project Search, a program that gives student interns with disabilities work experience and independent living skills. CBS News Detroit

On Thursday, 13 students graduated from the program. Alec Crompton was one of those graduates. Crompton said he has so much more confidence now that he completed the program and has advice for future students who may enter the program.

"I want to say for people to be more confident and believe you can do it," Crompton said.

Here is a list of the students who graduated:

Fabian Aliaj

Lily Forbes

Rahul Gadjeel

Demari Kress

John Kue

Norah O'Neill

Amanda Rowland

Nick Sliney

Caden Catchick

Erin O'Donovan

Mitchell Owens

Lainey Sanders

Alec Crompton

Half of the 13 interns were able to secure employment at Corewell Health. The roles range from distribution and environmental services to nutritional services. Some of the others will seek employment opportunities within their communities.

This is the 11th year that Corewell Health has been involved with Project Search.