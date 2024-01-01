Watch CBS News
Powerball $842.4 million winning ticket sold in Michigan

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - There was one winner in the $842.4 million Powerball drawing Monday night and that ticket was sold in Michigan.

The winning numbers were: 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1.

The Michigan Lottery said the ticket was bought at the Food Castle Of Grand Blanc in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

The jackpot was initially expected to be $810 million, but final ticket sales pushed that up to $842.4 million. The winning ticket has a one-time cash payment value of $425.2 million.

This jackpot was the fifth largest in Powerball history and the tenth largest U.S. lottery jackpot, according to Powerball.

No one had won Powerball since last October when a massive $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California. Monday's drawing was the thirty-fifth since then.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 6:21 AM EST

