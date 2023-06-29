Portion of Detroit's Russell Industrial Center closes after investigation

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials say a portion of the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit is closed following an investigation.

In a statement from the Detroit Police Department, the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEED) inspected the building after two fatal incidents.

"The inspection revealed disturbing evidence of illegal activity, including a narcotics manufacturing area," DPD said. "Additionally, people were found to be living in an area of the building, which is a commercial property and not zoned for residential. As a result of the inspection, a portion of the building was shut down.

"As Chief White has indicated, when there are violent incidents at a business the Department and its partners including BSEED and the Fire Marshal will inspect the business and take action against it if necessary."

Police say the investigation remains active.

Earlier this month, 23-year-old Samuel Gartley was shot and killed on June 5 during a robbery at the center.

Authorities confirmed a person was arrested in connection to Gartley's death. While no charges were filed at the time, a warrant was submitted.