Mother seeks justice for son two weeks after fatal shooting at Russell Industrial Center

Mother seeks justice for son two weeks after fatal shooting at Russell Industrial Center

Mother seeks justice for son two weeks after fatal shooting at Russell Industrial Center

(CBS DETROIT) - It's been two weeks since Samuel Gartley was shot and killed. For his mother, Bobi Gartley, the grief continues to get harder each passing day, knowing the person responsible still hasn't been charged.

"It's overwhelming sorrow," she said. "This should've never happened. This should've never happened."

The 23-year-old, who would've turned 24 years old two days ago, was fatally wounded during a robbery on June 5 at Detroit's Russell Industrial Center.

Gartley says her son was an entrepreneur who worked at the building that provides space for artists. But since the killing, she says police have kept her in the dark on her son's investigation.

"It's making everything harder. It's compounding," Gartley said.

Detroit police confirmed a person was arrested in connection to Samuel's death.

Gartley says the suspect is currently in the hospital after her son shot the person during the robbery attempt.

As of Monday morning, police say charges still haven't been filed but confirmed a warrant has been submitted.

Police say detectives are still working on getting the paperwork over to the prosecutor's office.

"I want answers," Gartley said.

Gartley says she's growing concerned about what the delay could mean for her son's case and if her family will ever get justice.

"I feel like I can't start to heal or I can't exhale and until charges are pressed. I need this. Our family needs this. We all need it," she said.

Gartley says three other people were involved in her son's death, she's hoping that those individuals are arrested as well

If you have any information on the case, she's urging you to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.