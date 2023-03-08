Port Huron family continuing father's legacy after death, setbacks

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "If there's a will there's a way. Everything basically in this world happens for a reason," says Jason McCormick.

Early Sunday morning, a vehicle crashed into his family business, McCormick restaurant and bar in Port Huron.

McCormick says adversity is something his family has gotten used to in recent months. He lost his father, Robert, in August.

The "day-to-day operator" made it clear that McCormick's is his mother, Shelia's, restaurant. For now, they're faced with an unimaginable cleanup after the vehicle blew through their windows and destroyed the dining area and bar.

"Got here, you know, the first initial instinct is hopefully that person that was in the accident, hopefully, everybody is OK," Jason recalled after getting a call from his friend in the early morning hours to check on his restaurant.

No one was inside the building, and there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

As cleanup begins, Jason McCormick cannot help but think of his father. Robert McCormick died on Aug. 18, 2022, in a car crash. Aug. 18 also happens to be Jason McCormick's birthday.

The restaurant was his father pursuing a dream cut short. One that Jason and Sheila McCormick are continuing, to honor their family's legacy.

"He's always going to be a part of us here, like I said, it's meant a lot to me," Jason McCormick said.

Through the destruction that was this unfortunate incident, he snapped a photo on the morning it happened. It's a photo that stayed in place behind what was the bar, of his father.

"It just gives him the credit that he deserved, no matter what is thrown at us he stood strong for all of us," he said.