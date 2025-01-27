Pontiac mayor Tim Greimel decides to not run for re-election

Pontiac mayor gives third State of the City address speech

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pontiac Mayor Timothy A. "Tim" Greimel has announced he will not run for another term as the city's leader.

Greimel gave his statement to the community Thursday on social media, saying the decision came after months of what he called "thoughtful consideration, prayer, and conversations with trusted people in my life."

He was elected as mayor in November 2021.

"I look forward to beginning to focus on future endeavors and spending more time with my family. This decision has not come lightly, but I make it with a full heart and complete faith in Pontiac's future," he said.

During his 2024 State of the City address, he spoke about efforts to deal with housing shortages and blight; and cited development projects such as plans for a new youth and senior center.

"We've seen businesses return, neighborhoods grow stronger, and a renewed sense of pride take root in our community" he said in his farewell note. "From improving basic city services to investing in our youth, launching new housing initiatives, and bringing Oakland County government offices back to downtown, we've set the stage for a much brighter future.

"While there is more work ahead, I take pride in knowing that Pontiac is on a path to transformation."

His message to the community at the start of the year included the following goals for 2025:

Breaking ground on the new recreation center and some park improvements.

Beginning construction of a new bridge to replace the existing Martin Luther King bridge.

Beginning construction on additional housing, including some single-family homes on vacant neighborhood lots.

Hiring a new city finance director.

"I am committed to continuing my work alongside community stakeholders over the remaining year of my term to solidify Pontiac's place as the Heart of Oakland County and to ensure that our residents have the opportunities and high quality of life they deserve," he said last week.

Before becoming mayor, Greimel was a state legislature, including four years as Democratic Leader at the Michigan House of Representatives. He also was a former member of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. His career previous to serving as a state representative was working in civil rights law.