Pontiac man charged with open murder in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Pontiac.

K'Nique Djon Lawrence, 32, of Pontiac, is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Desiree Childs on Oct. 28. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

K'Nique Djon Lawrence, of Pontiac, is charged with multiple felony charges, including open murder, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Lawrence was arraigned in the 50th District Court and is being held without bond.

Authorities say Lawrence allegedly shot Desiree Childs on Oct. 28 as she walked near the intersection of S. Johnson Street and Menominee Road. The teen was struck in the chest, and her body was found in the street. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injury.

An investigation led to Lawrence's arrest. He has prior felony convictions for armed robbery in 2010 and receiving and concealing stolen property in 2017.

"I continue to be proud of the great work our whole team is doing to bring a sliver of closure to the family and community in this horrific case," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement. "Holding the perpetrators accountable is a step in that direction."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 16.