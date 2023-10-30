Authorities search for suspect in fatal shooting of Pontiac teen

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed over the weekend while walking in Pontiac.

Authorities say at about 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, Desiree Childs was walking with a friend near the intersection of Johnson Street and Menominee Road when she was struck in the chest.

She was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. Her friend was not injured in the shooting.

"Please help us solve this tragic and senseless loss of life," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "If you have any information, big or small, please help us bring justice to this young lady. Your call can be anonymous."

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.