Pontiac boxer looks to deliver Father's Day gift with Olympic dreams

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With Father's Day coming up this weekend, many are searching for the perfect gift for dad.

One Pontiac boxer is focused on a present for his father that is paved in Olympic gold, and he wants all of Michigan to help him get it.

CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan sits down with Kentrell and Kenyell Rouser.