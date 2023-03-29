Detroit police seek suspect after 32-year-old man shot, killed in Midtown

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 2:14 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the 3900 block of Woodward Ave., near Orchestra Hall.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was outside near the hall when the suspect approached him and fired shots.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.