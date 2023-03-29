Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek suspect after 32-year-old man shot, killed in Midtown

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 2:14 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the 3900 block of Woodward Ave., near Orchestra Hall. 

Police say the 32-year-old victim was outside near the hall when the suspect approached him and fired shots.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

March 29, 2023 / 1:53 PM

