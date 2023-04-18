Detroit police release new video as they continue to search for suspect in fatal Midtown shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police have released a new video of a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood in March.
The new video shows the suspect being dropped off in the 3900 block of Woodward, near Orchestra Hall, in a newer model black Chrysler 200.
The incident happened at about 2:14 a.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was walking outside the hall when the suspect approached and fired shots at the man.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Here is the original video police released on March 29:
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
