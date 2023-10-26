Son charged with murder after body found in missing Eastpointe woman's case

Eastpointe man arraigned after allegedly killing mom, dumping her body in a storm drain

Samantha Guinther Eastpointe Police Department

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man was arraigned Friday in connection to murdering his mother and dumping her body in a nearby storm drain, police said.

Justin Jackson is accused of killing Samantha Guinther, who was reported missing in September after she hadn't been seen or heard from since June 18.

He was arraigned on the charges of first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and lying to a police officer.

Background

Police believed they found a human body as they were investigating the disappearance of an Eastpointe woman.

On Wednesday, Eastpointe police said they were executing a search warrant at the Erin Park housing community, the last known address of 47-year-old Samantha Guinther, who was last seen on June 18.

During the search, they found possibly a human body in a storm drain.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody at the scene.

The Eastpointe Police Department, along with Michigan State Police and the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office, are investigating the scene.