Police: Eastpointe man arraigned after allegedly killing mom, dumping her body in a storm drain

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man has been arraigned in connection to murdering his mother and dumping her body in a storm drain after police were investigating the woman's disappearance.

Justin Jackson is accused of killing his mother, Samantha Guinther, who hadn't been seen or heard from since June 18.

Eastpointe police say in September, one of Guinther's daughters reported that her mother was potentially missing as she hadn't heard from her since June 18. The daughter said while it was not uncommon for her mother not to respond to phone calls, it was unusual for her not to have responded for such a long period of time.

Officers began investigating all of Guinther's known whereabouts, and after extensive use of searching, interviewing and using technology resources, authorities shifted it to a homicide case.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, officers conducted a search warrant at Guinther's last known address at the Erin Park housing community.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody, one being Jackson, and the other was one of Jackson's friends who was at the home. The friend was later released.

According to Eastpointe police, they learned that Guinther's body was possibly dumped into a storm drain near Jackson's home.

With the help of the Macomb County Technical Rescue Team, they found and retrieved Guinther's body from a nearby drain.

Jackson was arraigned on the charges of first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and lying to a police officer.