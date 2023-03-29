Police blast sketch of suspect accused of raping 80-year-old woman in NW Detroit

Detroit police released a sketch Wednesday of the suspected rapist of an 80-year-old woman over the weekend. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police released a sketch Wednesday of the suspected rapist of an 80-year-old woman over the weekend.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s to 30, approximately 160 pounds, slim build, dark almond brown eyes, dark brown complexion, clean shaven, wearing a black hoodie and black jeans with a red, yellow, and blue tag on the jean pocket.

"We're very confident that we're going to identify him and find him. We just need a little bit more information, a little bit more help from our community. Our most vulnerable members of our community. Our seniors don't deserve this," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference.

White joined community activists who went door-to-door distributing flyers with the sketch in the area of Memorial Street near Interstate 96 and Southfield Freeway.

Detroit police believe the suspect was in the area Sunday at about 1:10 p.m. and returned at about 9 p.m. when the attack occurred.

"The perpetrator is unknown to the victim. He approached her the first time to assist her with packages. She declined his offer; he left. He later returned and entered her home," White said. "Once inside the home, there was a conversation that I won't get into because it will be very germane to prosecuting the case. She asked him to leave; he did not, at which point he dragged her out of the home and outside where the act was committed."

On Monday, detectives flooded the area looking for any video that could help them develop a better description of the suspect.

"For someone to rape an 80-year-old senior citizen, it was just despicable," said Louise Guyton, administrator of the Greater Burnette Baptist Church

Guyton is among the many in the neighborhood who feel uneasy about Sunday's heinous rape.

"We've been here 45 years. And it was such a wonderful community with a lot of camaraderie. But now we have all this violence. It has to stop," Guyton said.

Community activists have galvanized to turn anger into action.

"It's unthinkable to see how an individual could even put a thought like that in a mind and think of an imagined to do something so heinous and horrible to somebody like that," said the Rev. Freedom Allah with The Peoples Action.

"The Peoples Action" is one of the groups joining forces with DPD to track down the attacker.

"This guy is still out here. And god forbid, who's to say he won't strike again? Now, this is someone's mother, this is someone's grandmother, could be my mother, could be my grandmother. So it's very crucial to get this man on the streets ASAP," Bobby Spears with The Peoples Action told CBS News Detroit.

Christian Mathis, also known as rapper Trick Trick, posted a video on Instagram offering $5,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

"This suspect must be dealt with accordingly and fast," Mathis said.

Activist Malik Shabazz agrees, saying that anybody "who preys on our elders, you must go."

"Let me say this to the sick assailant that thought you can come into our community and force your way to the home of our elders, senior citizens and put your hands on them inappropriately. You will call out the whole freaking neighborhood and the whole force of Detroit on you, " Detroit activist Pastor Mo said. "You're no longer allowed, or will be accepted on these streets, family, street people, police activists, everybody now is looking for you and turn it in tonight."

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the rape to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.