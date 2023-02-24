Police arrest man accused of exposing himself at Westland Walgreens

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself inside a Walgreens location in Westland in December of 2022.

Patrick Orris, 28, of Dearborn, turned himself into the Westland Police Department earlier this week. He's accused of pulling down his pants and exposing his genitals inside the business on Middlebelt Road on December 18.

Orris was arraigned Wednesday in 18th District Court on one count of indecent exposure.

He's expected back in court for a pre-trail conference on March 16.