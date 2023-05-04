Planet Fitness brings back free summer passes for teens

(CBS DETROIT) - Planet Fitness announced it is bringing back its free summer pass program for high school students.

Its "High School Summer Pass" program allows high schoolers ages 14 to 19 to exercise for free at any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada from May 15 through Aug. 31.

High schoolers must register for the program online or in person before they are able to utilize the pass.

Individuals under 18 in the United States and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian.

"At Planet Fitness, it's our continued mission as the leader in fitness to provide high school students free access to our more than 2,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada to start and stick with a health and fitness journey. Research shows that teens are struggling with overall wellness, and this is one of the many reasons why the High School Summer Pass program is so important," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "Having joined the gym for the first time when I was 16, I know firsthand the benefits exercise has had on my life, so we look forward to helping teens create lifelong habits in the Judgement Free Zone® this summer."

In addition, to motivate teens to participate, Planet Fitness is giving all individuals who participate in the summer pass program a chance to win prizes.

Ten teens will win $10,000 individual academic scholarships via a TikTok video submission contest. Teens must post a TikTok video, tag using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US (U.S. members) or tag @planetfitnessca using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23CAN describing their experience with the summer program. Videos can be submitted through Aug. 31.

The top 10 schools across the United States and Canada will each receive $10,000, which can be used for any health or wellness initiative.

For more information about the summer pass program, visit here.

To find Planet Fitness locations in Metro Detroit and other places throughout the state and country, visit here.