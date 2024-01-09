Person steals from Michigan bowling league raising money for children with special needs

(CBS DETROIT) - A theft at a bowling alley in Waterford Township has left people in the community outraged after someone stole money from a bowling league raising money for children with special needs.

It happened in the afternoon on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Century Bowling.

It was supposed to be a fun night where the Easterseals MORC Miracle Bowling League gathered for its first bowling night as a league. Susie Glasgow, of Easterseals, said a man took off with over $300 in cash and a check for $210.

"Unfortunately, we had a bad apple that decided he was going to take our money bag with cash and checks in it from behind the registration table," said Glasgow. "For somebody to take away money that provides programs like baseball and bowling for these kids with special needs it was just heartbreaking to me."

But all was not lost thanks to the generosity of others. Glasgow said since then, the donations have been pouring in. She said so far, the Daisy project has raised over $600, and Century Bowling donated $1000 to the league so they can continue their good work.

The man they believe took the money was caught on surveillance camera. People are asked to contact Waterford Township police if they have any information.

Glasgow said if you would like to donate to their bowling league to benefit kids with special needs, you can email her at Sglasgow@eastersealsmorc.org.