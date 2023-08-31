UPDATE: Person of interest in Ann Arbor break-ins arrested after domestic assault

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 58-year-old man who was the person of interest in a series of home break-ins was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting someone at a park.

The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating a series of home invasions that happened across the city within the last 48 hours.

During one of those break-ins at about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, a resident at a home on North State Street confronted the intruder inside a bedroom at her residence and gave police a description after he fled the home.

In addition, a home invasion happened at about 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Sybil after receiving reports of another break-in.

When they arrived, they learned an intruder got into the home from an unlocked window on the first floor after cutting the screen.

Residents were not home, but neighbors gave police a description, which matched the description of a suspect in a recent break-in.

Then, at about 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at Wheeler Park at 200 Depot St.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the incident and denied medical treatment.

Officers discovered that a male suspect, a 58-year-old Ann Arbor man, was also the person of interest in the North State Street break-in.

Later, officers located the man and arrested him. He was taken to the Washtenaw County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say charges are pending a prosecutor's review.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ann Arbor police by calling the front desk at 734-794-6920 or the tip line at 734-794-6939.