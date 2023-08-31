Ann Arbor police alert residents after six break-ins reported within 48 hours

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after receiving several reports of break-ins and attempted break-ins at homes throughout the city.

Police say in most reports, the intruder uses a knife to cut the screen of an unlocked window on the first floor to enter the residence.

From Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, incidents at the following residences were reported to police:

500 block of Catherine St.

600 block of Catherine St.

800 block of Catherine St.

100 block of N. State St.

1000 block of Prospect St.

700 block of Dewey Ave.

According to police, during the incident on North State Street, at about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, a woman confronted the intruder inside a bedroom at the residence. The intruder got away through the front door with an iPhone, Bluetooth speaker and cash.

The resident was not injured during the confrontation. The intruder was described as being a Black man, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and is about 40 to 50 years old. At the time of the break-in, he was wearing black pants, a brown/tan sweatshirt and a black backpack.

A person of interest has been identified in connection with the North State Street incident.

Police are urging residents to keep windows and doors locked overnight. Anyone suspicious is encouraged to contact Ann Arbor police by calling the front desk at 734-794-6939, the tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.