Palestine boy who received life-changing prosthetic in Michigan returns home to Gaza in emotional farewell

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's no easy way to say goodbye, especially when someone like Saleh Humaid enters your life.

From surviving a bombing in Gaza, Palestine, to being welcomed through the doors of the Hamed family in Dearborn Heights, nine-year-old Saleh knows how to leave a room with everyone smiling.

But after two months since arriving in Metro Detroit, Saleh has left nearly everyone he's met crying, from his host sister and new big brothers to his friends and favorite host mother.

"The community welcomed him. They gifted him. They invited him. They welcomed him into their homes. He had a beautiful experience, and I'm so happy that we were able to facilitate it," said Saleh's host mother, Yasmeen Hamed.

Hamed says packing Saleh's bags wasn't fun because, in their eyes, Saleh is one-of-one.

"The other day, someone asked how many kids do you have. And I included him as one of my children. I'm like, 'This is my fifth (child),'" Hamed said.

Even though it's hard to see him return to his first family, Hamed says she's happy to send him home with memories he'll never forget and blessed to share a story about a kid who once came for a prosthetic leg.

"I know my kids will never forget him, and we will definitely keep tabs on him and watch him grow into a young man hopefully," Hamed said while holding back tears.

While Saleh is set with his prosthetic leg that he came for, Hamed says it is still unclear if he would be allowed to return to the U.S. if needed. However, there is no question that he would be welcomed with open arms if the opportunity presents itself.