Young boy from Palestine receives life-changing prosthetic in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - After facing the harrowing aftermath of a bombing that left him without a leg, a young boy from Palestine is finally back on two feet.

Saleh Humaid, 9, traveled from Gaza, Palestine, to Metro Detroit in June with the help of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. Yasmeen Hamed is a member of PCRF's Detroit chapter, and for her, she has served as Saleh's host mom since he arrived.

"He was shy at the beginning, but now I understand him," Hamed says.

It has been two years since Saleh's life would change forever, but thanks to PCRF and the help of Anew Life Clinic in Detroit, his life is changing again with a new prosthetic leg.

"It's like watching somebody gain their independence, and seeing his smile alone is amazing. I'm so excited for him," Hamed says.

The nine-year-old is expected to undergo therapy for his new prosthetic leg before heading back home to Palestine in just under two weeks.