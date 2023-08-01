Watch CBS News
Local News

Young boy from Palestine receives life-changing prosthetic in Detroit

By Ibrahim Samra

/ CBS Detroit

Young boy from Palestine receives life-changing prosthetic in Detroit
Young boy from Palestine receives life-changing prosthetic in Detroit 02:10

(CBS DETROIT) - After facing the harrowing aftermath of a bombing that left him without a leg, a young boy from Palestine is finally back on two feet.

Saleh Humaid, 9, traveled from Gaza, Palestine, to Metro Detroit in June with the help of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. Yasmeen Hamed is a member of PCRF's Detroit chapter, and for her, she has served as Saleh's host mom since he arrived.

"He was shy at the beginning, but now I understand him," Hamed says.

It has been two years since Saleh's life would change forever, but thanks to PCRF and the help of Anew Life Clinic in Detroit, his life is changing again with a new prosthetic leg.

"It's like watching somebody gain their independence, and seeing his smile alone is amazing. I'm so excited for him," Hamed says.

The nine-year-old is expected to undergo therapy for his new prosthetic leg before heading back home to Palestine in just under two weeks. 

Ibrahim Samra
ibrahim-samra.jpg

Ibrahim Samra joined the CBS Detroit news team as a multi-skilled journalist in September 2022.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 11:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.