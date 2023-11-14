Oxford school board meets for first time since independent investigation release

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "You failed us. You failed Hana Justin Madisyn and Tate," said one of the many speakers during public comment at Tuesday's Oxford School Board Meeting.

Stories were shared as the board gathered on Tuesday for the first time following the Oct. 30 release of a nearly 600-page independent investigation into the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School.

"To all our students, our families and staff; and especially the families and friends of Hana and Tate and Justin and Madisyn. We are all deeply sorry," said school board President Heather Shafer as she addressed the 100-plus people in the crowd on behalf of the board.

"Appreciate the apology, but I didn't hear an admission of failure because you failed us," says Buck Myre, the father of shooting victim Tate Myre. He was the first speaker at public comment Tuesday night.

He took a moment to speak with CBS News Detroit and said not just the board needs to answer to their community, but the state government as well.

"It's unfortunate that the government has kicked it down to our school board, and they've been put in a very tough position, but that's a position that you should take serious and you should protect children. You should look after our community, and they don't appear to be doing that," Myre said.

He says he'll take this battle to the grave as he is now looking to state government for responses.