Oxford parents call for school officials to be criminally charged at public meeting

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In what was a day-long full of public meetings at Oxford Town Hall, resident Mark Ghillim, who attended all of them, is among many calling for criminal charges.

"As a community member, I'm not going anywhere. I don't accept this. Our children are watching us, and we are going to stay here until we have justice," Ghillim says.

On Thursday, dozens of Oxford residents met with Guidepoint Solutions, the investigative firm that produced a nearly 600-page reportregarding the events and actions of school officials leading up to the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School.

Ghillim says his daughter was a freshman at the time.

"Most adults have never experienced that in their school, and it was all due to the gross negligence of administration and school officials who did not do their job leading up to that day," Ghillim says.

Like Ghillim, resident Ryan Cooper is calling for accountability from Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

"There is no accountability. This one is egregious, and that is the word that she used after [the shooting] to define what happened on that day. It's evident based on your report, it wasn't just the shooter, it wasn't just the parents," Cooper says.

The report conducted by Guidepoint Solutions reveals the school failed to provide a safe and secure environment and failed to implement a threat assessment policy, among other things.

It's something Ghillim says only confirms for parents what they already knew that the shooter and his parents weren't the only ones who failed the Oxford community that day.

"The administration and the people that are lying to us about how these children died that day and how all of this community became victims, they are our enemy, and now they are open, and we know what they did and they didn't do. They have been just lying to this community, spreading their deception, and now they got caught. So now the question is what we are going to do about it," Ghillim says.