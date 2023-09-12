Oakland County man, 57, dies in crash on M-59

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oxford man who was hurt in a crash on M-59 on Monday has died from his injuries.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 5:35 a.m. between John R and Dequindre roads.

Authorities say 57-year-old Lee James Hershman was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on eastbound M-59 when he was struck by a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a 25-year-old man from Brandon Township, traveling westbound. The driver of the GMC Sierra truck lost control and crossed the median through an "authorized vehicles only" crossing before striking Hershman.

Hershman, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital and later just before midnight Monday.

Another vehicle, a 2020 Buick Envision driven by a 58-year-old woman, was also struck. The woman from Pontiac was not injured in the crash.

The GMC Sierra truck also struck guardrails on both sides of M-59, continued across eastbound, and crashed into a guardrail before stopping in the roadway. The driver remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office says.