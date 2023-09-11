2 critically injured in crash on M-59 near Dequindre Road

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are in critical condition after a crash on M-59 in Oakland County early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:35 a.m. on eastbound M-59 between John R Road and Dequindre Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man from Brandon Township was driving westbound on M-59 in a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle. He crossed the median in an "Authorized Vehicles Only" median-crossing. Besides this area, M-59 is divided by guardrails.

After crossing over the median, the 25-year-old struck a 2020 Buick Envision that a 58-year-old woman from Pontiac was driving.

She drove the vehicle to the shoulder on the left side of eastbound M-59 and came to a stop. She did not sustain any injuries.

After hitting the Buick, the 25-year-old driver also struck a 2008 Ford Taurus that a 57-year-old Oxford man was driving. The Ford then struck a guardrail on the left side and then the guardrail on the right side, where it came to a stop.

The GMC traveled across eastbound M-59 after striking the vehicles before hitting the guardrail on the right side and continuing over it before coming to a stop.

The 57-year-old driver of the Ford and the 25-year-old driver of the GMC were taken to local hospitals, where they are both listed in critical condition.

Authorities say at this time, they do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.