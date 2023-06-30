Overstock.com to rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond after purchasing its assets

Overstock.com is rebranding as Bed, Bath & Beyond after purchasing the big-box retailer's intellectual property assets at a bankruptcy auction last week.

The e-commerce giant bid $21.5 million for Bed Bath & Beyond's website and domain names, trademarks, patents, customer database and loyalty program data, among other assets under the company's banner. Its marriage with the once-popular retailer will enable both companies to offer customers a wide selection of home furnishings, kitchen, bedding and bath-related products through a single online storefront, Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said.

"The combination of our winning asset-light business model and the high awareness and loyalty of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will improve the customer experience and position the company for accelerated market share growth," Johnson said in a statement.

Overstock will re-launch Bed Bath & Beyond's domains in both Canada and the U.S., with Bedbathandbeyond.ca going live within the next week, the company said. A "refreshed" version of the U.S. mobile app, loyalty program and website, bedbathandbeyond.com, will debut a few weeks later.

Overstock did not purchase Bed Bath & Beyond's brick-and-mortar stores, which will close this summer as planned.

A bankruptcy court approved Overstock's bid for Bed Bath & Beyond's assets at a hearing earlier this week.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April after struggling to adapt to a surge in online shopping. Before filing for bankruptcy, the company had experienced years of declining sales.