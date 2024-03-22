Watch CBS News
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making stops in Metro Detroit this weekend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 22, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 22, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is heading to Metro Detroit. 

The 27-foot hot dog-shaped vehicle will make three stops in Metro Detroit this weekend. 

The first Wienermobile was created by Carl Mayer, the nephew of the brand's founder, in 1936. 

The vehicle tours the United States to promote Oscar Mayer products at stores, parades and more. There are currently six different Wienermobiles in operation. 

The vehicle has evolved, with new models built throughout the years since it was created. If you miss the Wienermobile this weekend, you can see the 1952 model on display at The Henry Ford Museum. 

In 2023, the Wienermobile briefly changed its name to the Frankmobile, which only lasted four months before reverting to its original name. 

 The Wienermobile will be making stops at the following locations this weekend: 

  • Friday, March 22, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the Walmart Supercenter in Shelby Township
  • Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at The Henry Ford in Dearborn
  • Sunday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Walmart Supercenter in Clinton Township. 
Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 8:19 AM EDT

