Ortonville Village Council rejects pride festival permit for a second time

ORTONVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ortonville has once again denied a permit for a June pride event in the village. Organizers of Abigail's Pride Festival said they are now working on a backup plan for their third annual event.

Ortonville residents packed the village council meeting Monday night, most in support of Abigail's Pride Festival.

Abigail's Pride is a nonprofit organization that held pride events in Ortonville in 2022 and 2023.

In February, the village council denied their permit for this year's event, citing safety concerns and the impacts of road closures on local businesses.

"We've gotten a lot of support since it was denied," said founder and president Abigail Rowe.

She said since then, they submitted a revised copy of the permit that addressed some of the council's concerns.

The council listened to more than an hour of public comment Monday night, most saying the event was good for the community and businesses.

"During Abigail's Pride, I have my documentation with me. My sales were 466% higher on Abigail's Pride than on any given Saturday the entire year," said one commenter.

However, some argue the festival hurts local businesses and creates division within the community.

"The businesses are put in a really bad situation when they're confronted and asked to make a public opinion," said another in attendance.

The council voted 4-2 in favor of denying a permit for the pride festival. Some members said their vote has nothing to do with it being a pride event.

"There were alternatives given, and that we weren't turning this down because of the event," said councilmember Melanie Nivelt.

Rowe said they are already working on their backup plan.

"Don't worry, Abigail's Pride will happen this year, 100%," she said.