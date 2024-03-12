Ortonville Village Council rejects permit for pride festival

ORTONVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For two years, the nonprofit Abigail's Pride has held its annual pride festival in the town of Ortonville. The turnout has attracted hundreds of people.

This year, the Village Council denied the group's permit for the June event. This is a decision that's left the group's founder ready to take action.

"My heart sank. I was shocked at the fact that they denied it. In years past, we've been approved unanimously," said Abigail Rowe, founder of Abigail's Pride.

For 18-year-old Rowe, the annual pride festival held each year in Ortonville is more than just an event. It's a safe and inclusive environment for folks, especially youth, part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's walking up and down these streets in Ortonville and seeing people smiling and wearing their rainbows, and couples that I know at school holding hands for the first time in public. It's a really great feeling," Rowe said.

Rowe was only 14 years old when she created the nonprofit Abigail's Pride.

"I had just come out in November of 2020 and I really wanted to go to a pride festival very bad, but there were none close to me. I said somebody should buck up and plan one here," said Rowe.

The festival has been a success the past few years and the group has been eager for its next pride festival planned for June 1.

However, in a February 26 meeting, things took a turn. For the first time, the Ortonville Village Council rejected the organization's permit expressing concerns with safety, road closures, and the impact on local businesses when streets are closed. A decision that does not sit well with Rowe.

"Immediately following that denial of our permit, they approved two other events that have more roads closed, and one of them actually has the roads closed for 7 hours longer than our event does," Rowe said.

A special meeting was scheduled for March 13 but has since been canceled.

Ortonville Village Manager Ryan Madis issued the following statement:

"The Village is aware of the statement made and is eager to review another Special Event Permit from the Abigail's Pride group. As discussed during the February 26 meeting, Village Council members expressed concerns with safety and road closures, as well as the impact to local businesses and residents when closing the streets for special events. The Village's process provides different levels of review for taxing entities and non-profit or for-profit entities, as well. Still, the Village Council will consider further information and review it prior to its next meeting. The Special Meeting that was called for March 13 has been canceled, but the Village Council will take up the Special Event Permit for Abigail's Pride during its March 25 2024 meeting. We look forward to continuing to work with Abigail's Pride and to finding a beneficial outcome for all parties."

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again. If they deny it again, citing the road closures while approving other events, it reeks of homophobia," Rowe said.

Rowe said Abigail's Pride has revised the permit adding the addition of portable restrooms and trash bins, some of the issues the council cited initially. The group also included letters of support from businesses in downtown Ortonville, organizations across Oakland County, and many Ortonville residents.

If it's denied again by the council at the March 25 meeting, the search for a new venue will begin.