"Operation Dry Water" campaign underway in Oakland County this holiday weekend

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's no surprise that Independence Day is one of the busiest times for boating in Metro Detroit.

"A lot of boats on the lake, a lot of congestion," said Oakland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Burwell.

Starting on Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6, 43 Oakland County Sheriff's deputies will be deployed at 19 lakes across the county, including at Cass Lake in Keego Harbor.

"We want everybody to have a great fourth of July and have a lot of fun. We just want to remind people to be extra safe out there and use good judgment," Burwell said.

It's part of a national campaign called "Operation Dry Water" to target boating under the influence.

"We're certainly looking for anyone who's under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance operating a boat. We're looking for reckless behavior, we're looking for unsafe behavior," said Burwell.

Deputies also look for red flags that could jeopardize someone's safety, such as a lack of lifejackets on board a vessel.

"Life jackets are a lot like seat belts. They don't work if you don't wear them," Burwell said.

Burwell says it's not about writing people tickets and ruining a good time. It comes down to education.

"Sometimes we just have people who are misinformed, sometimes we have people getting citations or getting arrested, but the deputies are really out here to educate you on staying safe on the lake," said Burwell.

Of the law enforcement agencies that participated in "Operation Dry Water" across the country in 2023, officers made 717 arrests for those under the influence, issued 10,088 citations, and 32,734 warnings for safety violations.