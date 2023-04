Eye on the Future

CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan sits down with two-time Olympic gold medalist, undisputed middleweight champion and Flint native Claressa Shields.

One-on-one with undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan sits down with two-time Olympic gold medalist, undisputed middleweight champion and Flint native Claressa Shields.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On