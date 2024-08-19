One adult, four teens attempted to steal $500K worth of vehicles in Metro Detroit, police say

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins, Trump to visit Michigan and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police arrested five people, including four teens, on Monday in Warren for allegedly attempting to steal $500,000 worth of vehicles.

Police were called to the Ground Effects Automotive on Concept Drive at about 6:35 a.m. for a report of a group of people near new Dodge vehicles in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers spotted two Dodge Durangos attempting to ram into a security gate and leave.

When that was unsuccessful, the suspects got out of the cars and ran away in different directions. Five Detroit suspects, a 24-year-old and four teens ages 16 and 17, were located and taken into custody. Another suspect was not found.

An investigation found that the suspects attempted to steal six Dodge Durangos, including five SRT models, valued at about $500,000. All of the vehicles were recovered at the scene.

Police are investigating whether the attempted theft is related to other thefts that happened in the last few months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bechill at 586-574-4713 or wbechill@warrenpd.org.